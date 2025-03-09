The answer is that they all attended the same school in Sheffield - Frecheville Comprehensive.

We’ve put together a list of the most famous former pupils from Frecheville Comprehensive, Thornbridge School, with which it later merged, Birley Community College and Birley Academy, as it is today.

They include one of the few actors to have done the EastEnders and Coronation Street double, appearing as a major character in both, one of the Blades’ biggest legends and a former Sheffield United manager who holds the record for the most promotions achieved within the English football league system.

There are also two notable former Owls players, one of whom started his career as a teenager at Manchester United; a musician you might not have heard of but who has played on two massive hits and contributed to many more; and an early member of Pulp.

Were you at school with any of these former pupils who went on to achieve great things?

1 . Ian Reddington Ian Reddington is probably most famous for playing Richard Cole, aka Tricky Dicky, in EastEnders. He went on to achieve the rare feat of playing main characters in Britain's two most popular soaps when he appeared on Coronation Street as Vernon Tomlin. He was born in Walkley and attended Frecheville Comprehensive before going on to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Wayne Furniss Wayne Furniss, pictured here on the left with then bandmates Jamie Pinchbeck, Jarvis Cocker and Peter Dalton in 1981, was an early member of Pulp, long before they hit the big time with a very different looking line-up. Furniss, who attended Frecheville Comprehensive, went on to form the goth punk band Siiiii. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Susan Ann Sulley Susan Ann Sulley, of The Human League, pictured here on stage with bandmate Philip Oakey, attended Frecheville Comprehensive with Joanne Catherall. | Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images) Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Photo Sales