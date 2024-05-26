King Edward VII School in Sheffield was formed in 1905 but its history stretches back much further.
The secondary school was created when Wesley College and the Sheffield Royal Grammar School, dating back to 1604, originally as King James Free Grammar School, were merged by the council.
It has many hugely successful former pupils who have gone on to achieve great things in their fields.
Below are 13 of the biggest celebrities who attended King Edward VII School in Sheffield.
1. Philip Oakey
The Human League's Philip Oakey was born in Leicestershire but his family settled in Sheffield when he was a teenager, and he went to King Edward VII School. The Human League are due to play at the 2024 Tramlines Festival in his home city this summer. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams
2. Martyn Ware
Martyn Ware co-founded The Human League before leaving the band in 1980 and going on to form Heaven 17. He was born and raised in Sheffield, where he attended. King Edward VII School. After leaving school he initially worked in the computer industry before his glittering music career took off. Photo: Marie Caley
3. Bruce Dickinson
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson was born in Worksop but moved to Sheffield as a boy and attended King Edward VII School. It was there he joined his first band, originally called Paradox, though it was short-lived. He studied English, history and economics for A-level. Photo: National World
4. Graham Fellows
The comedy actor and musician who created the much-loved character John Shuttleworth went to King Edward VII school in Sheffield, where he starred in a number of school plays. He is perhaps most famous for his hit single Jilted John, which reached number four in the charts in 1978. Photo: Jim Dyson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.