A Coronation Street actor, a morning TV presenter and a Paralympics gold medallist are among the other famous former pupils

Two England stars, a big-name actor and a much-loved culinary duo are just some of the celebrities to have attended the same Sheffield school.

High Storrs School dates back to 1880, when it opened as Sheffield Central Technical School. It later became two separate grammar schools for girls and boys, before merging into a single comprehensive in 1969.

It does not have a uniform, with students allowed to wear what they want as long as they stick to the dress code.

Below are some of the famous faces to have emerged from High Storrs School, also including a Coronation Street actor, a morning TV presenter and a Paralympics gold medallist.

1. Nick Matthew

The squash star Nick Matthew was born in Sheffield in 1980 and attended High Storrs Schoool. Nick, whose home club is Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club, went on to become world number one and won the World Open three times. Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Jessica-Jane Clement

Jessica-Jane Clement, who grew up in Sheffield and attended High Storrs School, started her career as a glamour model and in 2009 was named one of the 100 sexiest women in the world. She went on to star in BBC series The Real Hustle and also appeared in Sky TV's Dream Team. Photo: Getty Images

3. Tom Ellis

The Lucifer and Miranda actor Tom Ellis grew up in Sheffield and attended High Storrs School. It was there teacher Claire Pender spotted his talent and persuaded him to pursue a career in acting. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

4. Henry Firth and Ian Theasby

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby met at High Storrs School in Sheffield aged 11. The vegan chefs teamed up to form BOSH! and became social media sensations. Together, they wrote one of the best-selling UK cook books of all time and hosted the ITV1 programme Living on the Veg. Photo: BOSH!

