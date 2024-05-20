Olly Murs boxing: Singer impresses in the ring as he trains at Rotherham gym
The singer worked with veteran boxing coach Dave Coldwell while in Sheffield and Leeds for shows supporting Take That.
“We had a great few days in the gym with Olly,” Dave said. “He can sing, dance, work on TV and play football and it turns out he can box a bit too...it makes you sick!
“The man can punch! He swapped the dancing shoes and mic for boxing boots and gloves in between supporting Take That on their tour. The boy done good.”
Earlier this year, Olly described how he was finally getting to grips with boxing after spending the last 18 months ‘learning the basics’.
“It's been a hard slog! So f*** it, I'm posting it!” he wrote, sharing a video of himself showing off his new-found skills. “Learning to box from scratch is hard work.
“I've been consistent and Amelia (Olly’s wife) will tell you all ‘I'm one of those guys now’ everywhere I go I'm shadow boxing trying to improve!”
Olly said his time training with Dave had been ‘nothing short of awesome’.
He added: “Learnt so much from him and I've got plenty to work on (I'll be back to see ya). But If you're thinking of going into any combat sport, take it seriously, be patient, be consistent and you will see results.”
Olly showed his gratitude by presenting Dave and his family with tickets for his Sheffield gig, which Dave described as a 'brilliant night out’.
