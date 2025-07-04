Love Island Ryan: ANOTHER Sheffield love islander dumped early as latest star leaves show
Sheffield’s Ryan Bannister has been dumped from the Love Island villa just days after arriving as a bombshell, drawing comparisons to fellow Sheffield contestant Sam Taylor, who was also eliminated early in the current season.
Ryan, 27, entered the ITV dating show hoping to turn heads with his Northern charm and sculpted physique.
Swapping his post office job for a chance at love, he made a late entrance into the villa in a bid to shake things up.
However, his time on the island was short-lived, and he was voted out during his first recoupling.
His early departure closely mirrors that of Sam Taylor, another Sheffield lad, who entered Love Island Season 11 on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 2 – making him one of the shortest-lived Islanders of the series so far.
Both contestants arrived with high hopes but were unable to secure lasting connections in the fast-paced environment of the villa.
For now, Sheffield remains winless in the Love Island arena – with two hopefuls gone before the show even reached the halfway mark.
