Sheffield lad Ryan Bannister has swapped his post office uniform for swim shorts and sun-soaked villa life as the latest bombshell to enter ITV’s Love Island.

The 27-year-old, proudly calling Sheffield home, made his dramatic entrance into the villa this week, ready to shake things up.

When he’s not grafting in the Love Island villa, Ryan’s usually working at the post office, but he’s far from your average postie.

A dedicated member of S20 Health & Fitness in Sheffield, Ryan has spent the past few months sculpting his body and posting thirst traps and gym advice videos, all in preparation for his appearance.

On his date with islander Shakira, he also mentions that he enjoys playing football in his spare time.

His Instagram feed is a mix of fitness content, scenic travel snaps, and heartfelt moments - including a touching tribute to his late grandad, calling him his "hero."

Ryan recently conquered Scafell Pike in the Lake District and completed an intense two-month sober and clean-eating fitness phase before jetting off on a globetrotting spree.

Ibiza, Formentera, and Marbella have all featured on his travel itinerary in recent months, as he chases sunshine and the jet setting lifestyle.

An aspiring fitness influencer, Ryan has been steadily growing his online following, and there’s no doubt his stint in the Love Island villa will send his profile soaring.

Speaking to ITV ahead of his arrival in the show, Ryan opened up about what he’s looking for in a partner: “A tanned brunette with a good body, bubbly personality, a joy to be around. They’ve got to be funny and someone I just love spending time with. I also like a bit of a fiery side.”

With his Northern charm and gym-honed physique, Sheffield’s Ryan Bannister looks set to be one to watch this season.