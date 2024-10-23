Jimmy White: Snooker legend to meet fans and perform trick shots at Sheffield bar
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jimmy ‘the Whirlwind’ White’s free-flowing style has made him a firm fan favourite and brought him huge success during his career.
He’s made it to six World Snooker Championship finals but the sport’s biggest prize has always eluded him, with a thrilling final frame defeat to Stephen Hendry in 1994 the closest he has come to date.
Aged 62, he’s still playing at the sport’s top level, and has also enjoyed huge success on the seniors tour, winning the World Seniors Championship a record four times.
He is coming to The Wildcard Bar & Grill, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, for a charity night on Tuesday, October 29.
He’ll be sharing stories from his remarkable career, answering fans’ questions and performing trick shots.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
There will be a live auction, with proceeds going to the Eden Dora Trust, and prizes will include the chance to play a frame against the legend that evening.
Doors will open at 5.30pm for food and drink, with the show starting at 7.30pm
You can book your seats now at thewildcardbarandgrill.com or by calling the bar on 0114 551 7517.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.