A local celebrity who attracts millions of viewers for his food reviews has said he’ll ‘be back on the road before we know it’ as he opens up about a recent health scare.

Barnsley-born Danny Malin shot to fame during the Covid-19 lockdowns while making videos for Facebook when working for a butchers.

Yet, his turn to stardom was mainly thanks to YouTube, where he amassed around 800,000 subscribers with more than 500 million views on the food reviewing Rate My Takeaway channel.

Danny said: “I’ve put my heart, soul and entire life into building Rate My Takeaway.

“The fans have been amazing, and stuck by me.”

On top of this channel, Danny has recently opened a food court - the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen in Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield - and runs a second YouTube channel with his wife Sophie Mei Lan called ‘Mr and Mrs Yorkshire’ in which the couple tour beauty spots in God’s own country.

Now though, the internet superstar has had to make a different kind of video, as he announces a change to the future of his famed channel.

In it, he says: “I love food reviewing and chatting to everyone but there’s been challenges behind the scenes that have taken its toll on my health.”

He also goes on to say that the relationship between him and the team he used to work with had become ‘untenable’.

He has now stepped away from the Rate My Takeaway channel, with his last video uploaded on August 28.

Though he still remains optimistic and will continue creating content, running his food court as well as spending time focusing on his health and family life.

He added: “I had two strokes 18 months ago and that put life into perspective.

“My family and friends have been amazing and I’ve been so scared to leave my role as presenter of the channel because it means so much to me but now is the right time to re-establish myself as Danny.

“I’ll be back on the road before we know it.”