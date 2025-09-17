Footballer Harry Maguire and Westlife star Brian McFadden were among the big names in South Yorkshire taking part in a celebrity golf day hosted by Dan Walker to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadcaster Dan Walker and Ryder Cup winner Danny Willett swapped the studio and the tour for the fairways yesterday (Tuesday, September 16) as they hosted their annual celebrity golf day at Rotherham Golf Club in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The pair have fronted the fundraiser for three years running, with last year’s event raising more than £75,000 for the charity’s Bright Young Dreams campaign, which aims to transform children’s mental health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

contributed

This year’s golf day saw more than 100 players join forces with a host of famous faces including England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, singer and reality TV star Wes Nelson, Harry Potter actor Oliver Phelps, former Westlife member Brian McFadden, and Jamie Christian-Johal, better known as Giant from Gladiators.

Alongside the golf, guests dug deep in a charity raffle and live auction, with exclusive prizes and experiences up for grabs.

Dan Walker said: “It’s lovely to combine our two worlds together to bring all the people we know and raise vital funds. Raising £75,000 last year was incredible.

contributed

“Everyone here knows and talks passionately about Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. Today, we’re supporting the charity’s mental health campaign, Bright Young Dreams, raising both money and awareness for children’s mental health at Sheffield Children’s and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Willett added: “We’re thrilled with the support once again. The Bright Young Dreams campaign is tackling such an important issue, and every pound raised will go towards improving services for children who need them most.”

contributed

John Armstrong, Chief Executive of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, thanked the pair for their continued support.

He said: “We’re so grateful to Dan and Danny for hosting this golf day for the third consecutive year. I’d like to say a special thanks to the over 100 golfers that attended the event here today, generously helping us to raise funds to support children’s mental health services.”

The golf day was supported by Rotherham Golf Club, Veezu, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity volunteers, and headline sponsors HSBC, who brought the iconic Claret Jug along to the event.

Other sponsors included Soloco, Euronics, Gemini AI Chromebook, G&A Fire Protection, Global Windows, Pioneer Construction and Gekko.