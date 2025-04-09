Full Monty club: Pictures show inside of Shiregreen Working Men's club, before latest fire at iconic venue

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST

It was famous as the venue for The Full Monty - and these pictures show how it looked before the latest blaze.

The urban explorer Kyle Urbex took most of thse pictures two years ago, showing how the well known Shiregreen Working Men’s Club looked then, more than 20 years after it shot to fame for its links with the popular Sheffield-based film. We have also included some pictures of the club in its glory days.

The pictures showed how much still remained inside the building, on Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, complete with the ‘Home of the Full Monty’ sign.

Police are currently investigating a blaze at the venue, which kept firefighters busy for three hours on Tuesday night.

The Shiregreen Working Men's Club in its prime, and, inset, the fire this week

1. Shiregreen Working Men's Club

The Shiregreen Working Men's Club in its prime, and, inset, the fire this week | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Urban explorer Kyle Urbex delves into the remains of Shiregreen WMC, once the setting for the finale of The Full Monty 25 years ago.

2. Inside Shiregreen WMC, 25 years on from The Full Mont's finale

Urban explorer Kyle Urbex delves into the remains of Shiregreen WMC, once the setting for the finale of The Full Monty 25 years ago. Photo: Kyle Urbex

The lounge at Sheffield's Shiregreen Club, formerly Shiregreen WMC, as it looked before the venue closed

3. Shiregreen Club

The lounge at Sheffield's Shiregreen Club, formerly Shiregreen WMC, as it looked before the venue closed | National World Photo: National World

inside the club, looking at the stage, while it was still open. Photo; Roger Nadal, Sheffield Newspapers

4. The stage in better days

inside the club, looking at the stage, while it was still open. Photo; Roger Nadal, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

