Doncaster One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's moving tribute to 'most important' group member Liam Payne

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 07:47 BST
Devastated South Yorkshire One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has paid a moving tribute to bandmate Liam Payne, following the singer’s tragic death.

In the tribute, Louis, who was brought up in Bessacarr, Doncaster, describes Liam, who died after a fall from a balcony in Argentina, as the most important member of the chart topping band.

The pair played their last UK show together at Sheffield Arena in 2015.

And he describes how they had got closure since the band split, and pledges to be there for his bandmate’s son if he ever needs him.

Louis said: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother.

One Direction boy band member Louis Tomlinson (left) and Liam Payne (right) arrive at the Trax FM studio in Doncaster during an early visit for an interview. Louis has paid a moving tribute to Liam following his death in Argentina.
One Direction boy band member Louis Tomlinson (left) and Liam Payne (right) arrive at the Trax FM studio in Doncaster during an early visit for an interview. Louis has paid a moving tribute to Liam following his death in Argentina. Photo: Steve Taylor, National World | National World

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

Liam and Louis meet fans in 2010 in Doncaster.
Liam and Louis meet fans in 2010 in Doncaster. Photo: Steve Taylor, National World | National World

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing.

“The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.

“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

