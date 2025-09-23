Sadness as cricket legend and Barnsley hero Dickie Bird dies 'peacefully in his home' aged 92
Today (September 23), Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced that Harold Dennis ‘Dickie’ Bird MBE, OBE, died at the age of 92.
The club described him as ‘one of cricket’s most beloved figures’ and say that he ‘died peacefully at home’.
Born on April 19, 1933, Dickie grew up in Barnsley town centre and joined the cricketing world as a player for Yorkshire and Leicestershire.
Dickie’s sister, Marjorie Wyatt, said: “Dickie was always proud of putting Barnsley on the map – he was Barnsley through and through.
“He was very caring and used to bring us home souvenirs.
“I would wash his cricket whites and his famous white flat cap, and he always appreciated that they would be immaculate and he would be turned out the best.
“What I will remember most about him was that he was always good at making decisions!”
An injury meant his playing career was cut short, however this opened up another door as he became an umpire, forging an unrivalled legacy that has seen him garner fans across the globe.
During that time, he officiated in 66 test matched, and 69 one day internationals, including three world cup finals.
Outside of his role in sport, he also had an inseparable friendship with chat show legend Michael Parkinson, a fellow Barnsley lad.
He met Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions, and was known to share stories about their lunches together.
In 2014, he was named president of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and is said to have held the title ‘with pride and distinction’, with the club winning two county championship titles during his tenure.
Even throughout this year, visitors to Barnsley were known to run across the unmistakeable character, as he had remained a lover of his home town where he’d retired.
In 2009, he was honoured with a life-size bronze statue on Church Lane, close to where he grew up.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Cricket Club said: “Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.
“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”