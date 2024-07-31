"We love you Sheffield": Claudia Winkleman spends 2 days at Sheffield Station for Channel 4's The Piano
and live on Freeview channel 276
She and the production team for The Piano spent the days in a very busy Sheffield Station filming for season three of the show.
Winkleman shared a photo of herself in the station on Instagram on Tuesday evening (July 30).
The caption reads: “P is for Piano. We love you Sheffield.”
She tagged fellow presenters Mika and Jon Batiste, along with The Piano UK and Channel 4’s accounts.
In The Piano, hosted by Winkleman, amateur pianists are invited to play live at some of the nation’s busiest railway stations.
Channel 4 says: “As the musicians play, little do they realise that they're involved in a new competition”.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox?
The judges’ chosen contestants are then invited to perform in a concert to thousands of people in the show’s grand finale.
Pianist Lang Lang has left the show, aside from his planned return for the 2024 Christmas special.
Multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste has been chosen as the new judge for season 3, which is expected to air in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.