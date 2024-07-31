Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claudia Winkleman has praised Sheffield after a two-day filming session for Channel 4 this week (July 30 and 31).

She and the production team for The Piano spent the days in a very busy Sheffield Station filming for season three of the show.

Winkleman shared a photo of herself in the station on Instagram on Tuesday evening (July 30).

The caption reads: “P is for Piano. We love you Sheffield.”

She tagged fellow presenters Mika and Jon Batiste, along with The Piano UK and Channel 4’s accounts.

In The Piano, hosted by Winkleman, amateur pianists are invited to play live at some of the nation’s busiest railway stations.

Channel 4 says: “As the musicians play, little do they realise that they're involved in a new competition”.

The judges’ chosen contestants are then invited to perform in a concert to thousands of people in the show’s grand finale.

Pianist Lang Lang has left the show, aside from his planned return for the 2024 Christmas special.