All of them have made the most of their incredible talents to find success and, ultimately, a lot of money.
Whilst it is very difficult to accurately predict or calculate an individuals net worth, many online sites give it their best shot.
The Star has searched for a number of famous Sheffielders to find the city’s most wealthy - some of whom are tipped to be worth as as much as £20m.
Here is a collection of some of Sheffield’s most beloved and talented famous people who have trodden a successful path now paved with wealth.
1. Sean Bean
Sean Bean - pictured here in 1995 - was borned and raised in Handsworth, Sheffield. He is reported to be worth more than £15,400,000. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Michael Palin
Michael Palin, who was originally from Ranmoor, Sheffield, is reported to have a net worth of over £15.4million. Photo: Submitted
3. Alex Turner
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, from High Green, is estimated to have a net worth of £19,250,000. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire, born and raised in Sheffield, is the world's most expensive centre-back. The Manchester United defender isn't on the Celebrity Net Worth website, but other online estimates range between £17m and a whopping £59m. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
