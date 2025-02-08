1 . Grazie

Grace Kelly singer Mika visited the popular Italian restaurant Grazie, on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in July 2024. It's understood he was in the city to film the new series of Channel 4 show The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, on which he is a judge. Sharing this photo of Mika with the team, Grazie said: "Even the celebs know where to get their pasta fix! We had the pleasure of serving @mikainstagram this afternoon so it looks like our pasta is the real superstar in Sheffield!" | Grazie Photo: Grazie