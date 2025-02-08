Tasha Ghouri and Jamie Borthwick enjoyed a meal out with some of the pro dancers as the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour came to town last month.
They dined at Sheffield’s Miller & Carter steakhouse, on Surrey Street, where the cast of the hit BBC show Gladiators are also among the celebrity customers.
That’s just one of many venues across the city, from pubs and nightclubs to hotels, cafes and shops, beloved by celebrity visitors.
The big names spotted out and about at Sheffield’s many fine establishments range from football star David Beckham to Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone.
Home grown celebrities from Harry Maguire and Jessica Ennis-Hill to Alex Turner and Jarvis Cocker also have their favourite places in Sheffield at which to eat, sleep, drink, shop and party.
We’ve put together a list of just some of the places around Sheffield which have proved popular with celebrity customers.
They include a noodle bar which Ronnie O’Sullivan and fellow snooker players have raved about, a pub with a famous owner which is adored by several top musicians, and a much-loved cafe frequented by the TV presenter Bradley Walsh and players from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.
1. Grazie
Grace Kelly singer Mika visited the popular Italian restaurant Grazie, on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in July 2024. It's understood he was in the city to film the new series of Channel 4 show The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, on which he is a judge. Sharing this photo of Mika with the team, Grazie said: "Even the celebs know where to get their pasta fix! We had the pleasure of serving @mikainstagram this afternoon so it looks like our pasta is the real superstar in Sheffield!" | Grazie Photo: Grazie
2. Vulgar
Sheffield has no shortage of great vintage clothes shops, and Vulgar on Division Street is one of the most popular. Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis Bextor is among its fans. | Vulgar/Instagram Photo: Vulgar/Instagram
3. Kommune food hall
Kommune on Angel Street in Sheffield city centre has been named as one of the UK's best food halls, and the Olympic great Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is among its fans. She has described it as a 'place that does lots of different types of food in a really relaxed open dining environment'. | Kommune Photo: Kommune
4. Nonnas
Nonnas Italian restaurant on Ecclesall Road is a Sheffield institution. Probably its most famous diner was Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone, who popped in for a meal after appearing at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours. | Nonnas Photo: Nonnas