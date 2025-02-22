Kyle Walker and Esme Morgan, who have both represented the Three Lions with distinction, are just two of the famous names who attended High Storrs School.
They are part of a long list of notable alumni from the secondary school on High Storrs Road.
A Coronation Street actor, a former That’s Life and Watchdog presenter, stars of two much-loved sitcoms and leading lights in the worlds of fashion and cookery are among the other big names who attended the school before going on to achieve great things.
High Storrs School dates back to 1880, when it opened as Sheffield Central Technical School.
It later became two separate grammar schools for girls and boys, before merging into a single comprehensive in 1969.
It does not have a uniform, with students allowed to wear what they want as long as they stick to the dress code.
1. Tom Ellis
The Lucifer and Miranda actor Tom Ellis grew up in Sheffield and attended High Storrs School. It was there teacher Claire Pender spotted his talent and persuaded him to pursue a career in acting. | Frederick M. Brown Photo: Frederick M. Brown
2. Jessica-Jane Clement
Jessica-Jane Clement, who grew up in Sheffield and attended High Storrs School, started her career as a glamour model and in 2009 was named one of the 100 sexiest women in the world. She went on to star in BBC series The Real Hustle and also appeared in Sky TV's Dream Team. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Nick Matthew
The squash star Nick Matthew was born in Sheffield in 1980 and attended High Storrs Schoool. Nick, whose home club is
Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club, went on to become world number one and won the World Open three times. | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Jeff Rawle
Jeff Rawle, pictured here on the far right in a production of Quartet, at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre, is a famous actor who is perhaps best known for playing George Dent in the hit sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey. He's also appeared as Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks and as Amos Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, among numerous other roles. He attended High Storrs Grammar School in the 1960s after his family moved to Sheffield when he was 15, and he first became interested in drama when he appeared in school plays there. | Sheffield Theatres Photo: Sheffield Theatres
