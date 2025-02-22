4 . Jeff Rawle

Jeff Rawle, pictured here on the far right in a production of Quartet, at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre, is a famous actor who is perhaps best known for playing George Dent in the hit sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey. He's also appeared as Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks and as Amos Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, among numerous other roles. He attended High Storrs Grammar School in the 1960s after his family moved to Sheffield when he was 15, and he first became interested in drama when he appeared in school plays there. | Sheffield Theatres Photo: Sheffield Theatres