Manor Operatic Society's West Side Story at Sheffield City Hall. Pic: Andy Ellam of Creative Studios

Dazzling dance moves alongside the highs and lows for friendship and love create a

It turns out the fittest people in Sheffield aren't to be found in any of our sports clubs. Instead, they are firmly in the spotlight at the City Hall this week putting on the most energetic show to grace that stage ... and they do it all while singing and smiling.

Manor Operatic Society is back with a vibrant production of West Side Story. It is a classic tale based on Romeo and Juliet - full of love, friendship and disaster. It showcases the follies of human beings and, sadly, in 2024 England is just as realistic and relevant as its setting of 1957 in the urban slums of New York. It is Jets versus Sharks in a battle to own the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the Jets vs Sharks as West Side Story is brought to life by Manor Operatic Society. Pic: Andy Ellam of Creative Studios

This is a tale of falling in love with the wrong person, immigrants who are not welcome, young men who have neither hope nor aspiration and a generation which genuinely feels safer when carrying a knife. Sound familiar?

It is a grim setting for romance but, fear not, the magic of Manor Operatic combined with some absolute belting tunes mean there is plenty of fun. We were amazed how many songs we knew, yet had forgotten their origins. The American and Puerto Rican accents threw a new challenge but the cast rise to is admirably whether singing, fighting or falling in love.

Katie Ann Dolling creates a wonderful Anita, sassy, sexy and irrepressible. The solos don't fail but it is the gang performances - male and female - which are the real winners. Fighting, dancing, joking and strutting their stuff - it is colourful choreography, without even mentioning the fabulous costumes. Sam Clarkson as Tony, Dylan Lambert as Riff and Chris Hanlon as Bernardo all lead the team to tragedy in the most triumphant way.

West Side Story is a romance set amid street gang violence. Pic: Andy Ellam of Creative Studios

Many of the most popular MOS faces return but it was newcomer Abbie Yates who stole the show as Maria. She says she is already proud to call the team 'family' and that is the feeling that everyone who goes to see any MOS show enjoys. Yes, this is amateur dramatics and, when they aren't giving their all for an enthralled crowd, these folks have normal jobs. But it is always at the highest standard and easy to forget that this group of singers aren't professionals. One thing is for sure, they are having the time of their life and making sure their audience does too.