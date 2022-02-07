Warning after dog attacks sheep at Graves Park Animal Farm in Sheffield
Bosses have put out a warning after a dog attacked a sheep at Graves Park.
Graves Park Animal Farm revealed what happened in a post on social media on Monday, February 7, which urged visitors to put their animals on a lead.
They said the animal which was attacked was not seriously hurt.
The statement, which has also been shared by Sheffield City Council' s Parks and Countryside service, stated: “Please can we ask that you keep your dog on a lead when walking around the livestock fields in Graves Park.
“This morning (Monday) we have had yet another dog chasing our defenceless sheep around the field!
“Luckily our teddy bear lamb is ok and has only lost a little wool on her leg.
“We do have large signs on the floor to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around the livestock.
“Our farmers and park staff will be making more patrols around our fields.”