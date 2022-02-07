Graves Park Animal Farm revealed what happened in a post on social media on Monday, February 7, which urged visitors to put their animals on a lead.

They said the animal which was attacked was not seriously hurt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File pictue shows animal farm workers Emily Ogden and Amelia Hattersley-Mather, pictured with a baby Llama at Graves Park Animal Farm. Officials at the venue have put a warning out after a dog which was not on a lead attacked a sheep

The statement, which has also been shared by Sheffield City Council' s Parks and Countryside service, stated: “Please can we ask that you keep your dog on a lead when walking around the livestock fields in Graves Park.

“This morning (Monday) we have had yet another dog chasing our defenceless sheep around the field!

“Luckily our teddy bear lamb is ok and has only lost a little wool on her leg.

“We do have large signs on the floor to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around the livestock.