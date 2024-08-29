Hope Show bounces back better than ever after Storm Lilian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The scene at Hope Showground after Storm Lilian did its worst was one of devastation but the incredible team of Hope Show volunteers came to the rescue.

By Sunday night, the weather was set fair and the Showground was ready to host another tremendous Show.

Hope Show 2024 President, Dr Ed Cavanagh, Divisional Industrial Director with Breedon Cement was captivated by the sights and scenes of the day. He said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is such a strong sense of community at Hope Show with so many people pulling together in the same direction to make the Show what it is.

Matt Clark receives his trophy for Supreme Beef Champion from Ed Cavanagh, 2024 Show President

“Hearing what Hope Show means to so many people was very memorable. Their stories were often very touching and personal, particularly those raising money for charities.

“There were so many great moments for me, including trying to stand for a photo during the trophy presentations whilst the handler and his winning bull bellowed very loudly down my ear.

“Coping with the pressure of judging the fancy dress was a challenge. But I think I had it easy compared to the President’s Lady with the unenviable task of judging record numbers of cade lamb entries, desperately not wanting to disappoint any of their young handlers!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet again, the quality of the livestock entries was outstanding, with cows from across the county border in Sheffield sweeping the board in the cattle rings.

The Clark family’s Mayfields Rose, a Limousin cow with calf at foot from Hangram Lane Farm, Ringinglow secured the Beef Supreme Championship. Redmires Saphire, a British Blue cow from Wyming Brook Farm, Redmires took the Reserve Champion.

In the sheep section, a Suffolk ram lamb with ‘star quality’ from the Buckley’s Sitlow Flock was Hope Show Supreme Champion. The Hope Show Supreme Hill Sheep was Josh and Megan Redfearn’s Derbyshire Gritstone home bred ewe lamb; she was also the overall Reserve Supreme Sheep Champion.

In the horse section, Natalie Simpson and her cob, The Contender, made their showing debut a winning one. After winning their in-hand class and the Championship, they went on to take the Hope Show Supreme Championship.

Natalie commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still in absolute disbelief as it was truly an amazing day. I’ve owned Contender - known at home as ‘Gorgeous George’ - since May this year and this was our very first show together so we just went out for the experience.

“I have never shown before so the result was a dream come true!”