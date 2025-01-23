Farm death tax
We will be at the Ragged School Chapel Car Park, which is placed between the Ravenside Retail Park at Chesterfield and the Car Park behind Chesterfield Town Centre.
Location :-
https://maps.app.goo.gl/jxdn6xo6k9f2y4aL8
Members of the Public and Farmers can call in and see us, show support and find out more. Following the OBR report showing no thought went into this idea and support this week from all the supermarkets as they can see food security issues coming down the line.
We would love to see you there, we are handing out samples of food as a thank you to the public for their ongoing support.