Animal activists in a vigil outside Barnsley slaughterhouse  encourage people to go vegan

Animal activists who took part in a vigil outside a Barnsley slaughterhouse are encouraging people to go vegan.

Members of the Sheffield Animal Save group say “the future is vegan” following a recent visit to N Bramall & Son slaughterhouse, Barnsley Road, Oxspring, Barnsley, to stand vigil for the animals who would die that morning.

Slaughterhouse work is legal in the UK and there are regulations in place concerning the treatment of animals that each venue must comply with, monitored by the Food Standards Agency.

The regulations relate to the avoidance of unnecessary pain for animals.

Kirstin, who organised the vigil, said: “We attend to show compassion and empathy in the final moments of an animal’s life.”

It lasted approximately two hours as cattle were offloaded from trucks, stunned and killed.

The activists captured images of cattle through the bars of a truck as the animals arrived at the slaughterhouse.

Kirstin said: “It is very powerful to look into an animal’s eyes and realise that this is the last - and sometimes the first - moment of kindness they will experience.”

Animal activists have a shared love for non-human animals and strive to bring an end to their pain.

Kirstin went on to explain why holding vigils is important.

“It is important to raise awareness on how animals are exploited for food, clothing, entertainment and medicine. Animal Agriculture is such a huge part of this and causes such terrible cruelty behind closed doors,” she said.

“Before I went vegan it was easy to ignore how food arrived on my plate - once I made the decision to open my eyes and witness what happens there was no going back.”

Kate Botham, a fellow activist and attendee, said: “We believe going vegan is the only true way to end abuse and suffering to animals. The future is vegan.”

Sheffield Animal Save is made up of 23 members, over 3,000 followers on Facebook and is a subgroup to Animal Save Movement UK, which has ran since 2016.

Animal Save Movement (ASM) UK has organised 1,000 vigils and is a network of activist groups hoping to stop animal exploitation.

Andrew Garner, ASM’s country liaison, said: “Their mission is to spread the idea that we all have a moral duty to bear witness at animal vigils outside slaughterhouses and end animal agriculture.”

Andrew co-founded the very first UK ASM group in Manchester in 2015, and has made it his mission to grow the movement ever since.

He was inspired by groups in Toronto, and has since become a part of a global chain of passionate animal rights activists.

There are over 300 chapters of the Animal Save Movement worldwide.

Andrew referred to farm animals as the most oppressed animals on earth.

He said: “We bear witness to the farm animals, take photos and videos to share their stories, to raise awareness and shine a light on the place that society wants us to ignore.

“Not only does animal agriculture cause unimaginable suffering to animals, it destroys the planet and is responsible for lots of deadly cancers and diseases to humans.

“We must end animal agriculture if we are to call ourselves a humane and kind society that believes in justice.”

Andrew triumphed that several years of campaigning and bearing witness resulted in the closure of a Manchester abattoir in 2023.

“When I co-founded the group, I had the goal of shutting down this slaughterhouse in my lifetime...we have done it within a decade! We have won this battle but there is more injustice to stop.”

Andrew added: “We will never quit until animals are free from exploitation.”

Bramall N & Son said: “It was a peaceful protest, the activists were pleasant people.”