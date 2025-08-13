YWCA Yorkshire Receives Support from Wesco Anixter to Empower Homeless Young Women in South Yorkshire

YWCA Yorkshire is pleased to announce a new partnership with Wesco Anixter, which contributes both financial support and volunteer engagement to Peile House, the charity’s dedicated hostel for homeless young women in Sheffield.

Wesco Anixter’s Chesterfield site hosted their annual Day of Caring in June to give team members the opportunity to give back to the community and learn about ways to do so. With 120 employees in attendance, the team raised £1200 with Wesco Cares matching, resulting in a total of £3400 gifted to YWCA Yorkshire’s Peile House.

The contributions will be used to directly support 14 young women aged 16 to 25 over the next 12 months, funding the Peile House Incentive Scheme and Events Programme. The ongoing partnership will also deliver a range of volunteering opportunities across Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield. All Wesco Anixter employees receive 8 volunteering hours and can use this time to support young women, children and families to create better futures.

YWCA Yorkshire’s Patience Amos and Claire Harding hosting a sports day and summer BBQ for Peile House residents, sponsored by Wesco Anixter.

Sophie Whitfield, Wesco Anixter Sustainability Leader EES EMEA, said: “Supporting the local community is important to Wesco Anixter as part of our strategy to deliver impact in the communities where we live, work and deliver. Our employees have been blown away by the work at YWCA Yorkshire and how they tackle the challenges facing young homeless women and their children with a real focus on rehabilitation. Our donation and the opportunity to volunteer directly with the charity provides a fantastic opportunity for our people to experience the daily impact they make whilst enjoying a hands-on experience.”

The Peile House Incentive Scheme is designed to empower residents by rewarding positive behaviour and active participation in their recovery journey. Young women living at Peile House can earn points for positive actions, engaging in therapy sessions, or personal achievements. The reward system has proven popular amongst residents who, because of their trauma, can find it difficult to manage behaviour and engage in support systems.

As well as ensuring that the incentive shop is well stocked with desirable items, the Wesco Anixter funds will pay for essential move-on items for when women move into their new homes after staying at Peile House, and at least two enrichment activities. These activities offer a welcome break from the daily routines of women who have experienced extreme poverty, homelessness and sexual abuse.

YWCA Yorkshire Project Manager at Peile House, Claire Harding, explains: “A day out together or a fun activity put on here at Peile House, gives our women and girls the opportunity to enjoy a shared experience, bond in a safe space and build community. Without Wesco Anixter supporting the Incentive Scheme, this isn't something we could offer our residents, and yet it is such a simple way to break down barriers, improve mental well-being and create positive memories together. It’s a re-set for people. A chance to do something normal. An escape from the everyday trauma they are trying to heal from. Days like our summer BBQ and sports day will stay with the women we support forever. We can’t thank Wesco Anixter enough for championing our young women in this way.”

Wesco Anixter and YWCA Yorkshire first connected in 2024 when members from the Wesco Anixter EMEA’s Women's Impact Network (WIN) sponsored a book of poems published for International Women’s Day. Over the last 12 months the relationship has strengthened with team members from the Chesterfield office volunteering to wrap presents at Christmas and most recently to support a spring clean at the homeless women’s hostel. This most recent funding boost for the Peile House Incentive Scheme will be used to improve experiences for women residing at the homeless hostel over the next 12 months.

