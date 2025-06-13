YWCA Yorkshire charity shop celebrates a decade of impact and raises record funds

The YWCA Yorkshire charity shop in Shiregreen, Sheffield, proudly marked its tenth birthday this month, celebrating a decade of community service and fundraising.

The charity shop, located at 101 Sicey Avenue, has become a much-loved community hub locally, and on this, its tenth birthday, charity staff and volunteers marked the occasion by throwing a party for customers new and old.

The shop was in-un-dated with customers, friends and supporters over the birthday celebration event, raising a total of £430 in vital funds on the day! Welcome refreshments, specialist sales and prizes drew in the crowds, with one regular supporter spending an incredible £80 on items she then sent in aid to overseas orphanages. The day was a demonstration of the generosity and community spirit of Sheffield residents.

YWCA Yorkshire Peile House, Project Manager, Claire Harding, said: “The charity shop is a vehicle for so much good in our community and that is why we have been proudly celebrating this tenth anniversary. The YWCA Yorkshire charity shop helps us fund our homeless women's hostel in Sheffield, directly supporting young women out of un-safe situations. It is a destination for customers to connect with the charity's mission and be signposted to support. It is a place where YWCA Yorkshire volunteers, grow in confidence, develop and hone new skills, and it is a much-needed physical space where we can collect and sort donations from our many supporters across the region.”

L-R, volunteers Lisa and Helen, and YWCA Yorkshire Peile House Project Manager Claire Harding

Since its inception, the shop has played a crucial role in supporting YWCA Yorkshire's mission to create better futures for women, children, and families across the region. One hundred percent of the profits generated, directly fund Peile House, the charity's homeless hostel in Pitsmoor, Sheffield. Peile House provides safe accommodation and trauma-informed support to 14 young homeless women aged 16 to 25 and their children.

The success of the charity shop is largely attributed to its incredible team of volunteers, some of whom have been with the shop since its opening ten years ago. Volunteers not only help deliver the daily operations, sorting donations and assisting customers, but also foster a welcoming environment that makes the shop a true community hub. It's a place where people can connect, find support, and access vital information about women’s services.

Recently, the shop received a transformational makeover with the support of Kitlocker who re-painted the outside, Meadowhall, who re-designed the inside, and Sheffield Business Together who connected the charity up with these big-hearted businesses. This support has revitalised the charity shop’s appearance and customer experience, helping ensure the shop remains a vibrant and essential resource supporting women, children and families to create better futures in the local area.

To learn more about how, where and what to donate to the YWCA Yorkshire charity shop, please visit: https://www.ywcayorkshire.org.uk/charity-shop. If you are a business or community group keen to learn more about charity shop partnership opportunities, please email [email protected]