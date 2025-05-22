Youth Club celebrates 100 years.

This year marks 100 years since a youth club was first opened at 393 Langsett road. We are hoping to mark this by celebrating the incredible impact the club has made on young people in the local area, and by raising some money for a much needed refurbishment so that it may go on supporting our community.

393 Langsett road was donated to the youth service by the Army following the end of the first world war, and the Hillsborough Boys Club was opened in 1925. It has remained a youth & community centre ever since, providing our youth club as well as a home to various sporting clubs, charities and local groups.

Now running as the Hillsborough Boys & Girls Club, we are a busy as ever providing a safe space and activities for young people in the area, but the building is in desperate need of some refurbishment to allow us to keep doing this. We are therefore appealing to local people and businesses to support our fundraiser and allow this historic building to go on serving young people.

Please support us at https://gofund.me/36732e16