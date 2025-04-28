Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly £10,000 has been donated to a small animal charity that was devastated by thieves who stole and gutted their only van.

Adoptapaws UK Rescue, a registered charity in South Yorkshire, works tirelessly to rescue and rehome dogs from across the UK.

Yet their hard work came to a halt last week, when on Wednesday, April 23, trustee Vicki Baker got the call that the charity’s van had been stolen.

The van had previously been left at a garage in Hillsborough for servicing, and hours after the reported theft it was found dumped in woodland just off Clay Wheels lane with a hole where the engine used to be.

The interior, which contained supplies for a charity event in Newark, had also been gutted, with a defibrillator recently purchased in honour of a beloved friend and supporter, Malc Nichols - who died of a heart attack last year - also missing.

Trustee Vicki Baker said at the time: “This has devastated our small charity.

Hope has been restored after a local animal charity received close to £10,000 in donations after being the target of a massive robbery | Vicki Baker

“We’re just a small, independent rescue – we can’t withstand big events like this.

“It’s impossible to carry on as usual without our van.”

Volunteers rushed to the site where the van was found and searched through the woodland for anything that was discarded and could be salvaged, but knew that this would not be enough to carry on their efforts or indeed attend the ‘All About Dogs’ charity show on April 26 and 27.

On an average day, Adoptapaws receives up to 30 calls from people trying to surrender animals - but in the wake of this attack all were turned away.

Thankfully, the community stepped up to show their support, donating close to £10,000 in just a few days, which allowed trustees to acquire a temporary van and head to Newark to further their fundraising efforts and raise awareness for the work they’re trying to do.

The charity wrote on GoFundMe: “With all the amazing support and offers of help we have received over [the] last few days we have managed to get a van for the weekend so we can get to our fundraising event at Newark.

“We can’t thank you all enough, your kindness has totally overwhelmed us.”

