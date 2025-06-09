Your chance to be heard at Kelham Pride

By Matt Holmes
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Out Aloud, Sheffield’s LGBT+ choir, has teamed up with the city’s largest LGBTQ+ event Kelham Pride to offer a free opportunity to be part of the celebrations.

The inclusive community choir is hosting a “Big Sing”, an open workshop for all members of the queer community to join them on Wednesday 18 June, 19:30 to 21:30 at Yellow Arch Studios in Neepsend.

No experience is required to attend, simply a love for music and a desire to get involved. By taking part in the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to join Out Aloud in launching this year's Kelham Pride Parade on Saturday 21 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anna Kent, choir administrator, Out Aloud said: “We are so excited to host this event in preparation for Kelham Pride 2025.

Out Aloud, Sheffield’s LGBT+ choirOut Aloud, Sheffield’s LGBT+ choir
Out Aloud, Sheffield’s LGBT+ choir

“We are welcoming everyone to get involved, and we’re confident our amazing choir leader, Val Regan will have you singing in no time!

“Out Aloud is a community choir which means there are no auditions and there’s no need to read music. You don’t need any experience and we are a friendly bunch so come along and add your voice. If you can talk you can sing!”

Tracey Marshall, parade organiser, Kelham Pride, said: “I can’t think of a better way to begin our parade than with the fantastic chorus of Out Aloud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Their Big Sing is the perfect way to get people involved in Kelham Pride, engaging the community and entertaining our proud paraders!”

To sign up to the Big Sing, please fill out the sign up form. https://forms.gle/QqdHbGThQ6qGBsSB9

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice