Young Sheffield mental health patients celebrate Pride

A mental health hospital for young people in Sheffield hosted a Pride event to celebrate equality and inclusion.

Located on East Bank Road, Griffin Ward is a 15-bed low secure CAMHS service which provides support for young people, both male and female, who have complex mental health needs. It is one of four wards at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, and caters for 12 to 18-year olds.

Griffin Ward staff and service users enjoyed a day of fun and games dedicated to Pride, which is celebrated throughout June.

The Cygnet Health Care patients baked a rainbow cake to enjoy with staff before taking part in a Pride-themed quiz.

Both a service user and a member of staff show off their Pride decorations and baking.

Lydia Mysak, a Registered Mental Health Nurse at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, highlighted the success and importance of the Pride event.

She said: “Everyone really got into the Pride spirit. A lot of our service users helped to make posters and decorations to celebrate the day. We had a lot of positive feedback from our patients who found the day both fun and educational – and we all enjoyed the cake!

“Pride is very important to us at Cygnet Health Care and we wanted to celebrate it with our young service users here at Griffin Ward. We celebrated Pride as a way of inclusion and understanding of all of the beauty inside everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It was a great day to celebrate our differences but also to help educate each other. We also reflected on those who fought for freedom and equality for all. It was a really nice celebration to round-off Pride month.”