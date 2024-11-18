Young people Moving On Up with pioneering employment programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people in South Yorkshire are Moving On Up thanks to an investment of almost £300,000 by the region’s largest local grant giving charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report shows £299,004 has been awarded to 24 groups and organisations across the region as part of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation’s (SYCF) three-year Moving On Up (MOU) Young People and Employment Grants Programme.

The innovative project was developed by SYCF in response to findings from its Vital Signs research - carried out every three years to respond to the needs of the communities across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vital Signs is the culmination of surveys and face to face consultations with groups in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to identify the most pressing current needs in the community.

Goalball UK is the UK's governing body for the Paralympic sport of goalball based at The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The 2021 survey highlighted young people pre-employability opportunities and skills as a priority area for young people in the region.

Aspiring Communities Together, in Doncaster, Barnsley’s Jolly Good Communities, The Work-Wise Foundation, in Rotherham and Sheffield-based Goalball UK are just some of the projects and organisation which have benefitted from the Moving On Up funding between January and September 2023.

Successful groups were allocated up to £15,000 - up to £5,000 a year over three years to address unemployment for young people aged 14 to 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalball UK is the UK's governing body for the Paralympic sport of goalball. Based at The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, the charity aims to develop and promote goalball, provide support to players, coaches, and clubs, and promote inclusivity in sports.

Goalball UK used a £15,000 funding grant via the MOU programme to create work experience opportunities specifically within goalball for individuals who are blind or partially sighted (VI).

Mark Winder, CEO Goalball UK, said: “This initiative is crucial as research demonstrates that VI people who participate in goalball are 47 per cent more likely to pursue higher education and achieve greater success later in life.

“While 60 per cent of Goalball UK's players are currently in full-time education, mirroring a positive trend within the sport, the wider VI community faces significant challenges. Unemployment rates for VI individuals can reach 75 per cent, and more than 40 per cent fall into the NEET category (Not in Education, Employment, or Training).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, Goalball UK's elite teams showcase the transformative power of the sport. These teams include professionals like doctors, teachers, and even a recent Oxford University graduate, demonstrating the diverse career paths achievable through goalball participation.

“Through the grant we have been able to begin to offer and support within our services and in-house opportunities to learn, develop and aspire. We have set fully accessible roles within our competition and event formats, academy and talent programme only recruit those dedicated and afford progress options even outside playing, for the first time our in-house opportunities include shadowing events management, annual work placements and fundraising support volunteering roles. All this has been possible thanks to our grant funding from SYCF.”

A total of 22 young people secured volunteering or work placement opportunities across the UK. Eight of these placements were created directly by the grant funding.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes for SYCF helped develop MOU. She said: “Moving On Up is a wonderful example of how we are making a positive difference in South Yorkshire’s communities by improving the life skills, education, enterprise and employability of those aged 14 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The findings from our 2021 Vital Signs research project showed supporting young people with pre-employability opportunities and skills was a priority area for young people in the region.

“By listening carefully to the needs of our community groups, we have been able to develop tailored and relevant solutions. The funding provided to these organisations through the Moving On Up programme is acting as a catalyst for change in the areas which matter the most.”

The latest data from the Vital Signs 2024 survey was revealed at a special event in October.

Michelle added: “We’d like to thank everybody who contributed to Vital Signs 2024, either by completing our survey or holding a consultation event. The results will be used to help shape future investment in the region and identify the priorities for grant giving in local communities.”