Young people make steel roses for Sheffield homelessness cause

This is the moment young people created symbolic steel roses representing their experiences of homelessness in South Yorkshire.

The group are among the 1,800 people supported by Roundabout since the cost-of-living crisis - with demand for services doubling.

The Sheffield charity’s Roundabout Roses, each of which represents one of those individuals, made a striking display at Sheffield Cathedral earlier this year.

Brittany Jackson and her younger brother Brandon were helped by Roundabout after experiencing homelessness as teenagers.

Brandon making his rose

Brandon, now 23, was one of the young people who made a steel rose to keep.

Brittany said: “The young people who made the roses had a great feeling of being seen and valued. As a young homeless person, you are often overlooked and feel worthless.

“To make those beautiful roses and realise they represent you, and everything you have been through, was a beacon of hope.”

The hands-on creative experience, at James Sutton Sculpture in Gainsborough, was an especially important moment for Brandon.

Brittany showing off the steel roses at the campaign launch in Sheffield Cathedral

He is autistic and struggled in mainstream school. When he attended a specialist SEN school, he discovered a passion for metalworking, but has struggled to take part in the art form since.

Brittany, who is now 25 and a peer education assistant at Roundabout, added: “When Brandon got back he was so excited.

“Roundabout are trying to find someone who might take an apprentice in metalwork for Brandon and he also decided to give his rose to his nan.

“With his autism, this is only the second gift he’s ever given, so it was really special.”

A group of young people made the steel roses to represent their experiences of homelessness

Orders for the #RoundaboutRoses have come in from as far away as Ohio in America and more than half have been sold.

It is hoped the campaign will raise £70,000 to pay for vital charity services, from shelter to support, and life skills sessions to trips, for vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

Several Sheffield businesses have backed the campaign, including Gripple, Henry Boot and Evenort.

Emily Jones, fundraising manager and campaign creator at Roundabout, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Roundabout Roses.

Brandon with his finished steel rose, which he gave to his nan

“Demand for our services has never been greater and we know it will increase further at Christmas and in the New Year. Typically families try to hold it together for the holidays, and then things break down.

“By purchasing roses, people are helping us provide the essential services and support young people need if they become homeless.”

Roundabout Roses are available at two price points. Mild steel roses cost £25 and stainless steel roses cost £40. Flowers can be engraved for an additional cost.

They will also be available to purchase at upcoming Christmas markets this month.

Order roses online at roundaboutroses.co.uk

Supporters can also buy a Christmas gift for a young person or Roundabout’s Christmas cards, which are designed by Sheffield artists, at roundabouthomeless.org/christmas-giving/