Young artists receive special recognition at Sheffield Town Hall

The prize giving ceremony

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed, welcomed the winners of this year’s children’s art competition into her Parlour at Sheffield Town Hall, where she presented prizes and congratulated them on their achievements.

The children were joined by their families, staff of competition organisers Graysons Solicitors and local artist Alan Pennington, who helped judge the competition. The visit offered an opportunity for the young winners to explore one of the city’s most historic civic buildings.

The popular art competition, organised by Graysons Solicitors as part of their ongoing sponsorship of Sheffield’s yearly Art in the Gardens event, attracted scores of entries in Septemeber, showcasing the creativity of Sheffield’s next generation of artists.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said:

“It’s wonderful to see how much imagination and enthusiasm Sheffield’s young people bring to this competition each year. Encouraging the city’s creative spirit and helping nurture its future artists is something we’re very pleased to support.”

Graysons Solicitors is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

