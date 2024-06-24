Yorkshire's Unsung Heroes: Small Charities Providing Crucial Support For 1 In 3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released to mark Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently people in Yorkshire and the Humber use and rely on small charities.

1 in 3 people in Yorkshire used a community-based food bank in the last year, with nearly 30% having to rely on them as frequently as once a week. As charities in Yorkshire plug the gap in people’s finances, over a quarter of people said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The research commissioned by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows 1 in 7 people in Yorkshire have used a small charity because ‘they had nowhere else to turn to’ and 21% said that public services were insufficient. As many as 2 out of 3 people (65%) said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. While 1 in 3 people described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

Grow is a youth development charity that works with marginalised and vulnerable young people in Sheffield with the aim of inspiring hope through nature. Their innovative approach combines coaching with nature-based projects and activities such as gardening and nature walks. Through their therapeutic work, they aim to break the cycle of mental ill-health and social isolation and equip young people with the confidence and tools needed to thrive in life.

Lesley Ellerby, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at Grow says, “As a small charity, we experience the pressures of limited resources so we are immensely grateful for the time and expertise our volunteers are able to give us. We are currently experiencing massive pressures due to the growing mental health crisis, long waiting times for statutory support, the cost of living crisis and the challenging fundraising landscape we find ourselves in. Our grant success rate has halved, yet the demand has dramatically increased.”

Dyslexia Sparks are a small charity based in Yorkshire supporting individuals of all ages with dyslexia and related SPLDs. The charity was born out of a passion for helping people reach their potential and in the last 5 years they have helped over 1,300 people in the local community.

Jane Craig, Founding Director, Dyslexia Sparks said: “We are a small charity who puts care at the heart of what we do - we care about the people we work with, and are committed to making their futures what they want it to be. Our small charity has been a lifeline for many in the community; providing essential support and education, not only locally, but increasingly nationally. By supporting families, we help give an understanding and acceptance throughout the community. We are proud of our success to date, but there is still much to do. With the growing need for our services year on year, and continued support, we are getting closer to our goals.”

Other key findings and reasons for using small charities include:

The main reason people in Yorkshire say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (30%)

Almost 1 in 5 (19%) have used advice and support centres and 1 in 5 (20%) have accessed animal shelters in their community

Over 1 in 10 (14%) of people in Yorkshire say they used a small charity because they were experiencing loneliness

Almost half of people in Yorkshire (42%) think the government should do more to support small charities, and over half (51%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of people in Yorkshire (28%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can. And just under 1 in 6 people (16%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities across Yorkshire, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis that millions of people in this region are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families.

Every day, small charities in Yorkshire are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities in Yorkshire must be heard, recognised, and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”

During Small Charity Week, NCVO is highlighting the lifeline that small charities provide to communities, and the precarious situation many charities find themselves in with increasing demand, falling income and increasing costs. As shown by previous NCVO data the combined effects of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis are likely to impact the voluntary sector as a whole but leave smaller charities particularly vulnerable. To help charities make our communities stronger, they must be at the forefront of people’s minds during the election and beyond. NCVO are asking the public to show their love for small charities by making a pledge on social media.