Yorkshire NHS Trusts among the few to champion menopausal women’s health, new FOI data reveals

New research conducted by law firm Lime Solicitors reveals that NHS Trusts in Yorkshire are among the few Trusts in the country which are more advanced in supporting their menopausal employees.

Despite NHS England signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge in 2022 and publishing an internal menopause policy for Trusts to adopt, this FOI data from 163 NHS Trusts reveals that 43% of Trusts in England do not have a menopause policy in place. Additionally, less than half (46%) have a menopause champion: an individual within an organisation with the role of raising awareness, providing support, and driving positive change related to menopause within that organisation.

However, the NHS Trusts in Yorkshire are leading the way when it comes to providing the vital support needed for menopausal employees. 61% of NHS Trusts in Yorkshire have a menopause policy, and 68% have a menopause champion. A further 28% of Trusts have a form of menopause guidance in place, in lieu of a menopause policy.

Symptoms of the menopause include hot flushes and irregular periods, which can be debilitating. 11% of NHS Trusts in Yorkshire have fans available for menopausal employees, compared to just 5% of Trusts nationally which have fans available. This is despite guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued earlier this year, which clarified that employers could be sued if they do not make reasonable adjustments for women experiencing menopause symptoms at work.

Whilst 6% of NHS Trusts nationally received employee complaints that mention the menopause, just just one NHS Trusts in Yorkshire received complaints. The data therefore shows the vital impact of creating policies to support employees experiencing the menopause.

Commenting on the figures, Neha Thethi, Head of Employment at Lime Solicitors, said:

“It is promising to see that the number of NHS Trusts with a menopause policy is higher in Yorkshire than it is nationally. The NHS provides fantastic care for those experiencing menopausal symptoms, and it is great to see that NHS Trusts in Yorkshire are setting the example when supporting their own menopausal employees.

“The menopause is not a specific protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. Yet failure to support women experiencing menopause, putting them at a disadvantage because of their symptoms, can amount to workplace discrimination. While NHS Trusts in Yorkshire are leading the way, there is so much further to go in making sure that all Trusts across the UK are providing the vital support needed for menopausal employees.”