Yorkshire housebuilder employee given special recognition award from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity

A member of the team at Yorkshire-based housebuilder Miller Homes has received a prestigious award from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity for their fundraising efforts.

Rhianna Silk, 27, PA to the Yorkshire Managing Director, is the driving force behind the business’ fundraising activities for the charity, chosen by the team as their annual charity for the last three years.

“I joined Miller Homes in 2023. This was our first year supporting the charity, and we’d raised £1,500 at that point,“ said Rhianna. “I knew the team were keen to do more, though, so I took responsibility for coordinating events and other fundraising activities, and by the end of the year, we’d increased the amount by £4,000. In 2024, our second year supporting the charity, the total amount raised increased to £10,000.

For 2025, fundraising continues to go well, and with a new target of £15,000 and events still to take place such as a charity golf day and 5-a-side football competition, Rhianna is confident they can meet, if not exceed the target.

The Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Awards recognises an array of people who add value to the charity in a variety of ways. Rhianna was selected as one of three shortlisted corporate partners and was chosen as the worthy winner before receiving her award at a recent ceremony

Justin Tranmere, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire commented; “This is a lovely award for Rhianna to receive and recognises the hard work she puts in to create events and get all our team, customers and suppliers involved. A huge well done to her from all the Yorkshire team.”

Harriet Keynes, Corporate Partnerships Officer, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, commented; “Rhianna and our other individual corporate sponsors are superb at raising funds and advocating the charity with their colleagues.

“Rhianna is a very worthy winner having gone above and beyond and increasing the contribution Miller Homes makes each year.”

The monies raised will go towards four key areas that Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity funds, including specialist medical equipment, new facilities, research, and a comfortable and engaging environment.