Yorkshire Homebuilder Starts Year Giving Huge Cheque to Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A Yorkshire housebuilder, which chose Sheffield Children’s Hospital as its charity partner last year has kicked off 2025 with a huge donation of over £10,000 to help fund vital projects.

Miller Homes hosted a number of events during the year to raise the funds in addition to making a donation to the charity’s festive toy appeal in December.

“Each year we choose a Yorkshire based charity to support over the last few years it’s been Sheffield Children’s Hospital,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Thanks to the generosity of our team and their friends and family we were able to raise a fantastic amount which we were very proud to hand over to the charity team.”

During the year the team took part in Active April (where every step walked by the team raises £1 from Miller Homes head office), bake sales, Christmas Jumper day and raffles to win hampers.

The funds raised will help the hospital with their new capital appeal, the National Centre for Child Health Technology. The NCCHT will be a place to develop world-leading research and build new technologies to solve the biggest challenges in children's healthcare. It will bring together children, clinicians, inventors and engineers under the same roof, with state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, digital development and the opportunity to deliver Sheffield Children’s clinical care.

“It’s important to our team to give something back to the region in which we work and where we create new communities for people to enjoy our homes,” said Debbie. “We shall look forward to announcing our 2025 charity partner, as decided by the entire team, in just a few weeks.”

Harriet Keynes, Corporate Partnerships Officer added; “This is a wonderful donation from Miller Homes, and I thank all the team for their efforts during 2024 and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support.

“There are four key areas that The Children’s Hospital Charity fund is focusing on, including specialist medical equipment, new facilities, research, and a comfortable and engaging environment. The monies raised will help us to deliver these in the coming months.”

Miller Homes has eight developments across the region. At least three more will be launched in 2025.

To find out more about current and forthcoming developments visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx