Yorkshire clothing charity gets free website from local branding agency

Crush, a Chesterfield-based brand, design and digital agency has just recently launched their latest pro-bono project, this year for the Yorkshire charity The Clothing Bank.

A grassroots Yorkshire clothing charity, The Clothing Bank makes up part of the small charity sector where it’s becoming incredibly and increasingly difficult to survive.

In developing their brand, designing and developing a new website and creating campaigns, the Crush team aims to support the charity to reach a wider community of both those in need, and those who could help them to succeed for many years to come.

“We are so thankful for Crush providing our new website. Hopefully, this will make it easier to navigate around the page to find where to drop donations and get support if needed. It is already proving successful and has had lots of positive feedback.”

Free website design project for The Clothing Bank, by agency Crush

- Sally Parkinson and Susan Bell, Founders, The Clothing Bank

With 21+ years of experience in design, Crush has worked with countless charities over the years, delivering pro-bono projects for the smallest local and grassroots third sector organisations.

“We believe that everyone has a part to play in supporting the success of small charities, who are so often the ones making the most impact in the community.”

- Natalie Burkinshaw, Founder and Creative Director of Crush

The mission behind The Clothing Bank, 'tackling clothing poverty, one step at a time'

Small, local and grassroots charities are so often the ones making the most impact on the community, yet are continually “constrained by a sector that rewards the big players and seems to ignore the little guys”. In recent years, small charities have been facing a growing lack of support - and funding.

Having delivered many pro-bono projects for local charities before, Crush knew they could help The Clothing Bank to continue to thrive, for years to come.

“A small team, this charity has managed to provide clothing to an astounding 20,000+ people since their 2020 founding. Run by Sally Parkinson and Susan Bell who have both experienced poverty themselves, Crush was, and still is, simply taken aback by the integrity, care and absolute compassion that this charity runs with.”

- Natalie Burkinshaw, Founder and Creative Director of Crush

New website design launch for Yorkshire clothing bank

So, the Crush team decided to design and develop an entirely new website and brand identity for the charity, for free.

With accessible copywriting and thoughtful design, the website works to connect the charity audience to an online platform that will enable anyone and everyone across the entire UK living in clothing poverty to reach out.

The new website has only just launched, but early signs show that it will have a hugely positive impact on supporting the charity to achieve their mission of tackling clothing poverty in the UK, extending their reach beyond Yorkshire and its surrounding areas.