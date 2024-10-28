Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ansvar Insurance is delighted to launch its search for three outstanding charities to support, offering a generous donation of £75,000 to each over the next three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be looking to support charities that focus on helping children and young people to make positive lifestyle choices. This could include promoting safety, sports and exercise, mental wellbeing, or healthy eating, and registered charities across Yorkshire are being invited to nominate.

From all the nominations received, three charities will be selected to benefit from funding, each receiving £25,000 per year for three years, starting in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities interested in applying are asked to initially submit a short application explaining their work and how the funding would be utilised, whether that’s to support an ongoing project or one that is about to begin. Applications can be made directly via the Ansvar website - Programme of Giving 2024 - Ansvar.

Yorkshire charities supporting young people invited to apply for £75,000 funding

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, the expert insurance provider for the charity, not-for-profit, care and faith sectors, commented:

“As a specialist insurer for the charity sector, we witness the incredible work these organisations do every day. Our Programme of Giving is a way for us to give back and provide support, encompassing our Community Hub, which is free, bookable office space we offer to charities and not for profit organisations, our colleague volunteering and fundraising, and our three-year cycle of grant giving.

“Previously, we offered £45,000 over three years, but we understand that numerous challenges have made it harder for charities to meet the needs of the people they serve. As a result, we have increased our funding to £75,000 for each charity. We hope this will make a significant difference to their work and help them continue to support young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities can nominate themselves via the Ansvar website from now until to Monday 4th November. The winning charities will be notified by Friday 13th December.

Ansvar is a member of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned specialist in financial services. As the UK’s third-largest corporate donor, the Benefact Group strengthens Ansvar’s dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.