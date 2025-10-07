Yorkshire Cancer Research gala raises over £100k for 100 years of saving lives

Hosted by The Hon Nicholas and Victoria Howard at their iconic home, Castle Howard, A Night Like No Other brought together guests from across the region to celebrate 100 years of vital progress and support the charity’s life-saving mission to find new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Surpassing the charity’s goal for the event to raise £100,000 in its 100th year, the funds raised will play a vital role in bringing ground-breaking research, clinical trials and cancer services to Yorkshire communities, so more people can benefit from life-saving research and enjoy more moments with loved ones.

Set against the backdrop of stunning autumnal displays designed by Charlotte Lloyd-Webber, guests were invited to join Nicholas Howard in Castle Howard’s Long Gallery, where they experienced a magical evening of entertainment, a show-stopping five-course meal from esteemed chef Andrew Pern, and a lively fundraising auction hosted by Master of Ceremonies Jo Pickard.

Nicholas Howard welcomed guests with a moving speech, sharing his personal experience of prostate cancer and how awareness around early diagnosis and screening – with thanks to Yorkshire Cancer Research - led to his timely diagnosis and successful treatment.

He praised the cutting-edge research funded by the charity, including the ground-breaking PROTECT-C genetic testing trial, which will offer thousands of women the opportunity to find out whether they carry faulty genes that increase the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Testing for this gene difference means those who do carry it can take preventative measures and, if they do develop cancer, can be diagnosed at the earliest possible stage when treatment is more likely to be successful.

Genetic cancer research holds particular significance for Nicholas’ wife Victoria Howard, who carries the faulty BRCA gene, which increases the risk of developing certain types of cancer, and is a passionate advocate for the role of research in advancing cancer treatments and innovations.

Concluding his speech, Nicholas said: “I’ve reached an age now where hardly a month goes by without me hearing of another friend or acquaintance who has been diagnosed with cancer. Some are common ones like my own, some are rare. But in each case, I see slight variance in treatment, different pathways made possible by the incredible work of organisations such as Yorkshire Cancer Research. And, having had a grandstand view, I now realise what an enormous field the charity is covering.”

Auction prizes on the night included a private tour of Castle Howard, generously donated by Nicholas Howard, who offered another two tours after popular demand on the night. A cricket bat signed by iconic Yorkshire players was also auctioned, donated by former England cricketer and guest speaker for the evening, Geoff Miller OBE.

Following his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2021, Geoff was treated by Professor Jim Catto, an Honorary Consultant Urological Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and one of 710 cancer researchers and experts working with Yorkshire Cancer Research to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Yorkshire. After being offered three treatment options, Geoff chose robot-assisted keyhole surgery to remove his prostate and has since needed no further treatment.

During his speech, Geoff praised the care he received under Professor Jim Catto and spoke passionately about the importance of early diagnosis. He commended the IMProVE prostate screening trial, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by Professor Catto, which investigates how a national screening programme for prostate cancer could be introduced, giving thousands of men in Yorkshire the opportunity to take part.

Reflecting on the impact of his prostate cancer diagnosis, he said: “This may sound strange, but I felt relieved after my diagnosis, knowing they could actually do something about it. Jim Catto was fantastic; he clearly explained my treatment options to me, so I knew what to expect with each of them.”

“Now, I am passionate about raising awareness of early diagnosis and encouraging men to get checked out as soon as they can. I have friends from my cricketing career who didn’t do that and sadly, are no longer with us.”

“I was delighted to speak at the charity’s centenary gala dinner, knowing that the funds raised will go towards such important research, like the IMProVE prostate screening trial, to help improve early diagnosis and treatment.”

Every 17 minutes someone in Yorkshire is told they have cancer. Yorkshire Cancer Research funds £64m of pioneering cancer research and innovative services, giving 175,000 people in Yorkshire and beyond the opportunity to take part.

It’s thanks to the generosity of supporters, including all those involved in the charity’s centenary gala dinner, that Yorkshire Cancer Research can continue to bring ground-breaking research to communities across the region. This includes Quilter Cheviot, the headline sponsor of the event, and sponsors Cloud Nine and Raworths Solicitors.

Vanessa Eve, Investment manager at Quilter Cheviot, who was also a member of the Gala Dinner organising committee, said: “The Yorkshire Cancer Research Gala Dinner was a magical night like no other, with elegant live music, sumptuous food and wonderful company. It was an experience shared by those who endeavour to continue the charity’s legacy set 100 years ago to save lives and support all those affected by cancer.”

Sir Alan Langlands, chair of the Board of Trustees at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “I thank The Hon. Nicholas and Victoria Howard for their generosity and warm welcome in opening the doors of Castle Howard to support the groundbreaking work of Yorkshire Cancer Research, bringing together people from across the region to raise funds which will help prevent cancer, enable early diagnosis, and discover new and better treatments. The charity was humbled and inspired by the enthusiasm, generosity, and commitment of everyone present, and will remain in touch.”

“Looking to the future, the charity has a shared vision to ensure people in Yorkshire live longer, healthier lives, free of cancer. This ambition builds on strong foundations, and I take this opportunity to thank the leading researchers and cancer clinicians the charity supports; the remarkable donors, fundraisers, and volunteers who are the beating heart of the charity, and the dedicated employees at Yorkshire Cancer Research, many of whom devoted a great deal of time and effort to create an unforgettable experience which will help save lives in Yorkshire.”

Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The centenary gala dinner was a truly special evening, with everyone in the room united by a shared passion for Yorkshire and its people. The money raised will support a number of vital areas of the charity’s work - from world-leading genetic screening research, attracting and nurturing the next generation of cancer researchers, and co-designing clinical studies that address cancer inequalities. The charity’s vision is big and bold: a Yorkshire free from cancer. Together, we can move ever closer to making that vision a reality.”

To find out more about the life-saving work of Yorkshire Cancer Research, please visit: Yorkshire Cancer Research

