Yorkshire businesses go wheel to wheel in endurance charity karting championship

Motor racing driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling has been uniting Yorkshire businesses on the racetrack to raise cash for charity and compete for a coveted trophy.

Sheffield-based Rowan, a 17-year-old Motorsport UK Academy driver, is a rising star of British motorsport and organised the inter-company karting event at Parkwood Karting in the city.

The two-day event at the outdoor track included teams from a range of businesses including law firms, motor dealerships, engineering businesses and an online retailer.

Gripple, Irwin Mitchell, Cobra Sport, WPA Healthcare, Veezu, H Harrold & Sons and Mattress Online completed the fastest laps and will now compete in the Steel City Cup Final in September.

These teams were joined by Burrows Motor Company, Widd Signs and Monaghans who also competed and contributed to the event and money raised.

Funds raised through the event will be donated to The Children’s Hospital Charity where Rowan is an Ambassador.

Rowan said: “It’s been great to host the first part of our second ever Steel City Cup. It’s been brilliant to bring so many businesses together whilst raising vital funds.

“My family and I know first-hand how important the services at The Children’s Hospital Charity are because I had to use the hospital as a child. Being able to boost the charity’s funds and introduce people to karting is brilliant.”

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer from The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “The event was brilliant and we’re now looking forward to the final in September which will be a hotly contested event.

“Rowan is very supportive of the charity and plays an excellent role as an Ambassador. We’re delighted he’s in our team and the money raised from the event will make a huge difference to the lives of our patients, families and staff.”

Rowan is currently competing in his first Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA Season, driving for the Phinsys by Argenti team. This is seen as the first rung on the ladder towards Formula 1.

He joined the F4 grid following a successful karting career, where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

The Steel City Cup Final will be held at Parkwood Karting on September 12. During this, all teams will be welcomed back for a BBQ and networking.

