Yorkshire businesses go wheel to wheel in endurance charity karting championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motor racing driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling has been uniting Yorkshire businesses on the racetrack to raise cash for charity and compete for a coveted trophy.

Motor racing driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling has been uniting Yorkshire businesses on the racetrack to raise cash for charity and compete for a coveted trophy.

Sheffield-based Rowan, a 17-year-old Motorsport UK Academy driver, is a rising star of British motorsport and organised the inter-company karting event at Parkwood Karting in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event at the outdoor track included teams from a range of businesses including law firms, motor dealerships, engineering businesses and an online retailer.

Steel City Cup

Gripple, Irwin Mitchell, Cobra Sport, WPA Healthcare, Veezu, H Harrold & Sons and Mattress Online completed the fastest laps and will now compete in the Steel City Cup Final in September.

These teams were joined by Burrows Motor Company, Widd Signs and Monaghans who also competed and contributed to the event and money raised.

Funds raised through the event will be donated to The Children’s Hospital Charity where Rowan is an Ambassador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan said: “It’s been great to host the first part of our second ever Steel City Cup. It’s been brilliant to bring so many businesses together whilst raising vital funds.

Steel City Cup

“My family and I know first-hand how important the services at The Children’s Hospital Charity are because I had to use the hospital as a child. Being able to boost the charity’s funds and introduce people to karting is brilliant.”

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer from The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “The event was brilliant and we’re now looking forward to the final in September which will be a hotly contested event.

“Rowan is very supportive of the charity and plays an excellent role as an Ambassador. We’re delighted he’s in our team and the money raised from the event will make a huge difference to the lives of our patients, families and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan is currently competing in his first Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA Season, driving for the Phinsys by Argenti team. This is seen as the first rung on the ladder towards Formula 1.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling next to his F4 car

He joined the F4 grid following a successful karting career, where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.