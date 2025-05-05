Yorkshire 3 peaks Challenge for SoDiT

By stephanie delahaye
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Fundraising for Survivors of depression in Transition.

Sadly we will be losing our main funders this year and so we are fundraising to keep going…. working with all women in Sheffield that experience mental health illness.

You can fundraise for us or just donate ...every pound matter’s - thank you.

https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Walk-this-way-Yorkshire-3-peaks-Challange-for-SODiT

