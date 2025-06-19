YOR4Good grant gives Roundabout Group Living house a weatherproof future

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is weatherproofed for the future thanks to the team at YOR4Good.

YOR4Good, through their YORhub construction framework, supports local economic regeneration through the provision of benefit in kind donations or cash grants - generally up to £10,000 - to charities and community groups undertaking small projects within their communities.

For Roundabout, that meant having the money to carry out vital roof repairs to one of its Sheffield Group Living properties.

And to mark successful completion of the project, YOR4Good presented a special plaque, celebrating the partnership.

Roundabout Group Living Manager Jonathan Baker, Mike Benn, Emily Jones and Roundabout Trusts and Grants Fundraiser Lucy Martinez

“The plaque represents the incredible backing from YOR4Good,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

“We’re so grateful for their help in refurbishing the roof, which was in desperate need of TLC, transforming the space for our young people.”

Mike Benn, a YOR4Good Panel Member and Area Manager of Octavius Infrastucture, supported Roundabout’s cash grant application.

“It was a privilege to be invited to see the property, to handover the plaque and to see at first hand the fantastic work the Roundabout team are doing for the young and vulnerable people in the Sheffield area,” he said.

“The property is a safe, homely and inviting space for homeless young people and its lovely to hear they are supported 24/7 by Roundabout’s amazing and caring team.”