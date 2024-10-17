Wyvern Explorers Have Landed in Dore!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wyvern Explorer Scouts in Dore, Sheffield due to significant demand from the young people of the area. Explorer Scouts provide fun, adventure and skills for life for young people aged between 14 and 17.

The volunteers of 267th Sheffield (Dore) Scout Group have created the new unit and brought in two new members to the volunteer team to create lifelong memories for the young people of Dore...and themselves.

The unit launched on 19th September 2024 with a celebratory session of a trip to the wood with fire lighting and cooking fajitas over the open fire!

Scouts provides young people with opportunities to take part in exciting activities ranging from abseiling to zorbing, camping to canoeing. Explorer Scouts work hard to develop their leadership, team work and life skills.

Explorer Scouts at Camp Fire

Wyvern Explorers meet every 2 weeks with the opportunity to engage with other Explorer Units in the local district in larger activities in their ‘off’ weeks.

To learn more about the amazing things happening at Wyvern Explorers or to learn more about how you or your young person can be involved, head to https://www.dorescouts.co.uk/sections/wyvern-explorers