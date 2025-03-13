Woodseats MTC celebrates 80 years of great musical theatre

It’s a show that will see the company back on stage at the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre in Sheffield city centre.

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous luxury liner setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

And as cast and crew get set for a very special birthday opening night on July 9, here’s a chance to look back at eight decades of great shows - and even a few offstage dramas.

The seeds of the company now known as Woodseats Musical Theatre Company were sown in the days straight after the end of World War II when Mabel Norton was asked by the Sheffield Education Committee to form a music class in Woodseats.

Woodseats Evening School Operatic Society - a name the group kept until 1962 when they changed to Woodseats Operatic Society - put on an all-female production of The Mikado at Holmhirst Road Methodist Church School Room.

With men returning from the war and joining productions, the society moved to the Montgomery Hall - now the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre - in 1949.

They would stay there until May 1971 when, with a production of popular musical A Country Girl about to open, the company was met by a devastating crisis as the theatre was completely gutted by fire.

With the stage, roof and auditorium all badly damaged, scenery completely destroyed and 95 per cent of costumes lost in the blaze, it looked like the show would definitely not go on.

But a chance to move to Sheffield City Hall, supported by other societies, meant that A Country Girl would find an audience and the society would be saved from disaster.

A year later, however, in 1972, the society were proud to be the first to take to the stage at the newly-restored Montgomery with a production of The Gypsy Baron.

A major milestone - and the start of a golden age in the society’s fortunes - came in 1994 when Woodseats Operatic Society made the move to the Lyceum Theatre with a production of musical legend South Pacific.

It was during this period and a string of hits ranging from Fiddler on the Roof and My Fair Lady to Jesus Christ Superstar, Me and My Girl, Anything Goes, Oliver, The Pirates of Penzance, Hello Dolly and Carousel, that the decision was made to become Woodseats Musical Theatre Company.

In 2005, however, the company’s Lyceum production of another Broadway classic, Guys and Dolls, coincided with the visit to Sheffield of the G8 Summit and with the city centre in virtual lock down and audiences staying away, the show resulted in a massive loss of income that led to an end of all productions.

In 2009, though, a new committee was formed and with a lot of hard work, dedication and masses of enthusiasm Woodseats MTC was reborn.

In 2010 a review called Woodseats Meets the West End was performed at Dronfield Civic Theatre and was a great success with full houses every night.

A second revue followed and then, in 2012, the company staged Sandy Wilson’s timeless romantic comedy The Boy Friend, the first of a run of new successes that also included Kiss Me Kate, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Calamity Jane.

Fginally, in 2016, Woodseats MTC went back to its roots with a return to the Montgomery Theatre for a new production of musical favourite Half a Sixpence..

“Sheffield is where Woodseats MTC belongs and everyone is very excited and optimistic about the future,” said company chair Mary Newey as opening night approached.

Since then Woodseats MTC has made the Montgomery its home, with a strong of popular shows - All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose, The Wedding Singer and Legally Blonde.

A planned production of Anything Goes was cancelled in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic and last year saw the Montgomery out of action again as it underwent a long-awaited refurbishment, meaning that plans for a new Woodseats MTC production of Oklahoma had to be shelved.

But now the theatre is fully open once more and Woodseats MTC will be on stage from July 9 to 12, with Anything Goes set to delight audiences with a fresh take on a true Broadway classic.

“A lot of fantastic people are working tirelessly right now to bring Woodseats MTC back to the Montgomery, where we belong,” said Mary.

“This is a year of celebration, which means we will be having a special 80th anniversary dinner at the OEC in Hillsborough on May 17, when we would love to see our friends and supporters both past and present join us for an evening of dinner, dancing and nostalgia,” said Mary.

“We hope more than anything, though, that our audience loves our new production of Anything Goes and that, looking forward, they will be with us for another 80 years of unforgettable musical theatre.”

To find out more about the company and the show and to book tickets, visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.

1 . Contributed The Quaker Girl was a popular show for the society in 1956 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Yeomen of the Guard was another Gilbert and Sullivan favourite for the society. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Wedding Singer was a more recent success for the company at the Montgomery Theatre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The Damask Rose is another of those shows audiences no longer remember. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales