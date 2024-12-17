Wonder puppy named in honour of Support Dogs’ selfless volunteer

It was most definitely a case of puppy love at first sight when a charity volunteer met her namesake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Support Dogs charity has named one of its newest puppies Gilly, in honour of selfless volunteer Gill Wilkinson.

As well as manning stalls and giving promotional talks - helping to raise more than £70,000 in the past two years – Gill also took on full-time care of dogs for the Sheffield-based good cause, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help people with a range of medical conditions to live more independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of her dedication, Gill was also presented with an Outstanding Contribution award during the charity’s recent Graduation and Awards ceremony, held at the Quays Hotel.

Support Dogs pup Gilly

Accepting her award, she said: “Everyone who knows me knows just how amazing I think this charity is and I couldn’t do it without Liz (Kenyon, fellow volunteer) and Dandelion (mascot played by Connor Young) – they’ve been out just as much as me, so it’s for them as well.”

Afterwards, she added: “It’s so amazing. It’s hard standing in the freezing cold every weekend, but it’s so lovely to be recognised in this way. And having Gilly named after me is extra special. She’s going to be a fantastic support dog – I’m going to be watching her progress like a hawk!”

The 68-year-old, from Wadsley, has been volunteering for Support Dogs since 2017, after she gave up her job working with children and families following a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling how it all began, she said: “It was my granddaughter who said ‘when you retire, have a dog’. I phoned Support Dogs and they invited me in to find out more. Within about a week I’d got a dog.”

Gill Wilkinson and Support Dogs pup Gilly

When the charity set up its puppy programme, Gill became a puppy socialiser for adorable yellow Labrador Cobble – who went on to become an epilepsy seizure alert dog for a former Met Police officer.

“I’m just so proud of him,” said Gill, who is married to Terry. “I just knew he was going to be a seizure alert dog – he would follow me everywhere. I’m still in touch with his client.”

Gill, a mum-of-two and grandmother-of-three, then became a volunteer doggy foster carer for Sprocker Spaniel Charlie from the charity – but she ended up rehoming the pooch, who is now five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started volunteering at Support Dogs events, and she took on full-time care of the charity’s ambassador dog Derek – who is a familiar sight accompanying Gill to countless talks and charity collections.

Gill Wilkinson with Support Dogs pup Gilly

Gill said: “I just think Support Dogs are amazing for what they do for families. People will say ‘oh, I don’t know how you can give the dogs up as volunteers’, but just go along to one of the graduations and you hear what a difference it’s made to a family and you just know it’s the right thing to do.

“Although you’re upset when they go, it’s nothing compared to what the families who receive these dogs have been through.”

Gilly is being looked after by volunteer puppy socialiser Trevor Mountford in Doncaster.

To find out how to become a volunteer with Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.