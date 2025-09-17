Women’s gym raises the bar and celebrates 10 years with lift to Penzance

One of Sheffield’s very first female only gyms is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September with a record number of attendances and plans to race to Cornwall and back again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 3,000 women have used the gymnasium at Zest in Upperthorpe since it first opened its doors in September 2015.

Now, the community-based charity, which runs a women only gym and a separate mixed gym, will be holding a special event to celebrate a decade of achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to industry reports women have been closing the gender gap when it comes to the numbers attending UK gyms in recent years, a claim borne out by Zest’s own records with 31% more female attendances than men in the previous 12 months.

Zest Women's Gym Member Sandra Kneggs working out

The team at Zest are proud to have been ahead of the curve in noticing the demand for female only exercise space.

The celebrations follow a major renovation of the Zest Centre facilities to support long term environmental and sustainability goals made possible thanks to a £2.6m investment from Sheffield City Council.

Zest gyms and swimming pool are now powered in part by 144 solar panels generating an incredible 38,000KWh of energy each year. That’s about the same annual electricity consumption as 14 average sized houses – or the equivalent of boiling 250,000 kettles to make almost two million cups of tea!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration project gave Zest the opportunity to refit both gyms with new equipment. As well as new machines the women-only gym now has its very own fully equipped free weights area – a feature requested by a lot of women over the past 12 months as the trend towards strength building exercises increases, says Zest’s Leisure Service Manager, Helen Pickford.

Lift off. Zest Women's Gym Member Sandra Kneggs in preparation for National Fitness Day

‘But it’s not just about fitness equipment. Our revamped women’s gym is giving women in our local community a place where they can feel confident, supported and strong. It’s about women coming together, sharing experiences, and supporting each other.

‘Looking ahead, we are excited to develop even more sessions focused on strength and practical advice to help women feel empowered in every aspect of their fitness journey.

‘With four dedicated female instructors, our welcoming space caters for everyone, from those women new to exercise to those more experienced gym-goers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leisure centre staff and volunteers will be marking the gym’s 10th anniversary, which coincides with National Fitness Day, with series of free gym taster sessions advising on technique and how to get the best out of equipment. In addition, there are planned taster classes as well as fun events and National Fitness Day challenges.

The main fitness goal of the day will test the stamina of everyone taking part as they seek to notch up the equivalent of the 366 miles from the Zest Centre in Upperthorpe to Sheffield in Penzance – without leaving the leisure centre.

So confident are they of meeting the challenge that they hope to be able to row, swim, walk, jog or run back home again as well – a whopping total distance of 732 miles.

Staff will be on hand in both gyms and the swimming pool to calculate exactly how far participants have travelled with hourly checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also the chance to enter our prize draw to win one of 15 Zest fitness goody bags. One lucky participant will win a three-month membership. To enter people will be asked to give their name and mobile number on arrival. Winners will be notified by text.

Zest CEO Matt Dean said: ‘We are really proud to lead the way in providing a high quality, safe and friendly exercise space for women in our community. Recent upgrades have created a real buzz, pulling in new members and helping ensure Zest is fit for the future.’

The renovation work has provided Zest with funding to deliver a 5-year programme of improvements to Zest Centre, including lifecycle maintenance and upgrades to external and internal areas of the building.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:‘The Zest Centre plays a vital role in supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities, while providing inclusive opportunities to be active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are committed to ensuring they can continue to support residents and also our wider ambitions to have facilities, activities and services across Sheffield, which are modern, welcoming, inclusive and meet the needs of everybody in Sheffield. We want to encourage more people to be more active, more often.

‘Improvements will help to make the building more energy efficient and help to reduce operational costs. This will help ensure its long-term sustainability, so it can serve our communities for years to come.’

The Council is also working with Zest to put in place a new 30-year lease, which will help support the future operation of the building and enable Zest to secure additional funding towards building improvements in the future.