Winners announced for the 2025 Sheffield Business Awards

The winners of the Sheffield Business Awards 2025 were revealed at a black-tie event at the Octagon Centre last night, attended by 440 guests.

The esteemed event, which took place on Thursday October 16, celebrated the region’s innovation, inclusivity, and growing entrepreneurial spirit.

The Sheffield Business Awards were organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and sponsored by Innovation Network South Yorkshire – a partnership between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal served by the University of Sheffield’s acclaimed catering team and live entertainment from Sheffield band, Rogue.

Winners from across 17 categories, and 165 applications, were announced by host, Chris Cox – a multi-award-winning mind reader.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “Last night’s Sheffield Business Awards, kindly hosted by our generous sponsors at Innovation Network South Yorkshire, were a celebration of the many exceptional achievements in our city and region.

“We celebrated the people and organisations that make Sheffield such a remarkable city. To all those shortlisted and our award winners – you embody the very best of Sheffield and help make it the ideal place to start, grow, and thrive in business.”

Following a rigorous, independent judging process which comprised of over 50 judges, including industry experts and business leaders, winners reflected the incredible work being done across the city by organisations of all sizes and sectors.

The full list of winners is as follows:

The Inspirational Leader of the Year (sponsored by Sheffield Business Together)

Jerry Cheung, Cultural Inclusive C.I.C. and New Era Development

The Rising Star Award (sponsored by The Sheffield College)

Samuel Thompson, Zawadi Café

The Spirit of Sheffield Award (sponsored by Utilita Arena Sheffield and Sheffield City Hall)

Jill White, Andy Hanselman Consulting

The Environmental Impact Award (sponsored by E.ON)

Loadhog

The Community Impact Award (sponsored by Westfield Health)

Big Purple Bus - Weston Park Cancer Charity

The Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health and Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Special Melted Products)

Visiting Angels UK

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Champion (sponsored by Sheffield United Community Foundation)

Zawadi Café

The Outstanding Contribution to Workforce Development Award (sponsored by Opportunity Sheffield)

Dalton Roofing Ltd

Start-Up Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Business Sheffield)

DigitalCNC Ltd

The Brand Campaign of the Year Award (sponsored by Marketing Meets – a partnership between Altitude and SEO Works)

The Immersive Exhibition - Sheffield Hospitals Charity

The International Trade Champion (sponsored by Cardinal Global Logistics)

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd

SME Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Taylor Emmet Solicitors)

Phlux Technology Limited

Large Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Ogilvie Fleet)

Henry Boot

The Leading through Innovation Award (sponsored by Wake Smith Solicitors)

Phlux Technology Limited

The Collaboration Excellence Award (sponsored by Clear Insurance Management and Clear Risk Management)

Sheffield Stewardship Partnership

Alex Prince, director of Innovation Services at Sheffield Hallam University and Co-Director of Innovation Network South Yorkshire, said: “To show our support for the exceptional local business community, Innovation Network South Yorkshire is delighted to sponsor this year's Sheffield Business Awards and celebrate the city's extraordinary innovators.

“Huge congratulations to all winners and shortlisted individuals and organisations. The passion and resilience demonstrated by everyone has been wonderful, and each one is evidence of Sheffield's entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Altitude and Counter Context) also returned this year, as Alexis Krachai continues his term as President. The award acknowledged an individual, project, or organisation that holds a special place in the heart of the president and has made a significant impact in Sheffield. This year’s winner was Persephonica.

Alexis Krachai, president of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “It has been great to be able to bring back The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award this year, to celebrate a company that truly has impressed me this year.

“Fundamentally culture is also about making – it’s about exporting, creating high-value jobs and its highly profitable. The podcasting industry alone is worth £1 billion a year. Tonight’s winner gets that concept. Well done to Persephonica, one of our city’s most important manufacturers.”

That’s not all, as Sheffield Chamber also unveiled its brand-new People’s Choice Award last night. This new award, which was not open to online applications, was voted for on the night.

The award, chosen by the people for the people, recognised a winner who had resonated with the Sheffield business community – someone whose story, achievements, or impact left a lasting impression. The winner was Big Purple Bus - Weston Park Cancer Charityfor its support service which is driven directly, via a bus, to local communities across the region.

Alongside headline sponsor Innovation Network South Yorkshire and each category sponsor, other sponsors included Bauer Media Group as the event’s drinks reception partner, Travel Master as travel partner and Yorkshire Crisps as table gift sponsor.

For more than 160 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield and has helped make the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business. Events like the Sheffield Business Awards are a huge part of that commitment.