William Dunst launches his own clothing brand, donates profits to help children in the UK

William Dunst, the multi-talented musician and fashion creative, has just unveiled his very own clothing brand. Known for his fresh approach to style and design, William’s new label combines sleek, minimalist pieces with high-quality materials that reflect his personal taste and vision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this launch is about more than just fashion. William has pledged to donate a significant portion of the brand’s profits to support children’s charities across the UK. The donations will go towards organizations providing vital resources, education, and care for children facing hardship.

At the launch, William shared, “I want this brand to be something meaningful—not just about clothes, but about making a real difference. Supporting kids who need it the most has always been important to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection features versatile, wearable designs made with sustainability in mind, echoing William’s commitment to ethical fashion. Fans have already responded positively, excited both about the style and the positive impact the brand aims to have.

William Dunst

With this new venture, William Dunst is showing that fashion and philanthropy can go hand in hand. His efforts to give back while building his brand are inspiring, and many are eager to see what comes next.