Wickersley Partnership Trust shortlisted in two categories in the MAT Excellence Awards

Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT) is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards at this year’s MAT Excellence Awards. The Trust has been recognised in the Staff Development Award and the Wellbeing Trust of the Year categories.

The recognition for Staff Development comes from the opportunities that WPT provides for colleagues to work across different settings, phases and central roles. The development of leadership potential and the support of Trust-wide collaboration was mentioned, alongside a robust workforce development approach which aims to develop and nurture all colleagues across the Trust.

WPT is also shortlisted in the Wellbeing category for its whole-Trust approach to mental health and wellbeing. WPT’s strong policies, practices and partnerships ensure that staff, students and families have access to a range of support and guidance when they need it the most.

The MAT Excellence Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of multi-academy trusts up and down the country, and being shortlisted in two of its categories is testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of Wickersley Partnership Trust’s staff, students and Senior Leadership Team.

Helen O’Brien, CEO of Wickersley Partnership Trust, said: “I am extremely proud that Wickersley Partnership Trust has been shortlisted for two MAT Excellence Awards. It’s fantastic that the efforts our staff put in to make this a great community, for both staff and students, are being recognised.

“We are committed to continually enhancing our wellbeing and staff development initiatives for our staff, students and Trust community to ensure that we’re always doing the very best we can for our colleagues and young people.”

The winners of the MAT Excellence Awards will be announced at the Awards Ceremony in London in June. WPT is excited to celebrate all aspects of education alongside other leading multi-academy trusts.

Founded in 2014, Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT) is a multi-academy trust with eight primary schools, five secondary schools, one sixth form under its umbrella.

The schools are predominantly based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, with one based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. The climate for learning within WPT is characterised by embedded inclusivity and high expectations from the whole Trust community - schools have their own individual character but the core ethos, vision and practices are driven by the Trust’s desire to ensure equality for all, regardless of location.

WPT’s motto is: ‘We aim to send all young people into an ever-changing world, able and qualified to play their full part in it.’

For more information about Wickersley Partnership Trust, head to its website here: https://wickersleypt.org/