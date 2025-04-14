Why Toby is happy to Be Part of Something Big

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toby Sockett is very happy to Be Part of Something Big as a St Luke’s Hospice volunteer.

Be Part of Something Big is the new St Luke’s campaign that will be running throughout May and finishing the first week of June, which is national Volunteers’ Week.

The aim is to highlight all the St Luke’s volunteer opportunities and encourage people to book a taster session to try volunteering.

And Toby is very happy to share how volunteering as a St Luke’s retail volunteer has added to his life.

Toby is a keen volunteer at the St Luke's Kilner Way store.

Toby, who lives in Foxhill, was one of the first people to sign up as a volunteer at the new St Luke’s Kilner Way superstore at Wadsley Bridge when it opened last autumn.

“I saw the St Luke’s sign when it went up at Kilner Way so I thought I’d give volunteering a try and give something back to the community,” he says.

Toby, who is 21, is a student at Hillsborough College, where he studies animal care - but he now finds time every week to commit to volunteering with St Luke’s.

He takes part in a range of activities, including steaming clothing ready for sale, tagging items and serving customers on the shop floor and at the till.

“I didn’t know much about St Luke’s before I came here except that it was about palliative care,” he says.

“Now I know much more and I know that all the money we raise goes to the hospice.”

For Toby, though, there are other more personal benefits to be part of the St Luke’s volunteer team.

“I don’t like staying in every day and being bored so being a volunteer gets you out of the house and it’s good to know you are helping the community and you’re also learning good skills and knowledge for any future job.

“There’s the social aspect too – it’s helped me to meet new people and it’s a good laugh.”

Throughout the Be Part of Something Big month there will be taster sessions available at the Sty Luke’s shops and at the busy Donation Centre.

For further information contact the St Luke’s Volunteer Team at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/about-volunteering