Why this Lake District photographer moved to Sheffield to capture real love stories in the Peaks

After more than a decade capturing weddings and elopements in the Lake District, photographer Joshua Wyborn has started a new chapter in Sheffield — and he’s bringing a refreshingly raw, honest approach to wedding photography across South Yorkshire and the Peak District.

For Joshua, weddings have never been about stiff poses, endless group line-ups, or forced smiles. His style is all about real people, real moments, and the messy, joyful chaos that makes each wedding unique. Think 95% candid, 5% fine art portraits — the perfect blend to tell a story without turning the day into a photo shoot.

“Your wedding is about you — real people, your own original story,” Josh explains. “Whether it’s a huge party with all your friends, a tiny micro wedding, or a wild secret elopement, I aim to give you the best photos possible. No awkward posing, no endless line-ups — just authentic storytelling you’ll treasure forever.”

Josh recently marked his move to Sheffield with a post-wedding adventure shoot at Stanage Edge, one of the Peak District’s most iconic locations. The images perfectly capture what he’s all about: windswept intimacy, natural connection, and the sense of freedom that couples find in the hills.

And he’s not afraid to embrace the unexpected. Want to explore a cave mid-wedding? Go for it. Fancy a hike between vows and speeches? He’s in. Rainstorm on your wedding day? Even better.

“Having a winter wedding? Epic! Let’s lean into the dark, the cosy, the wet — it’s all part of your story,” Josh says. “There’s no AI here, no fake smiles, no bullsh*t. Just you, your guests, and the real, unfiltered moments that make up one of the best days of your life.”

While Sheffield and the Peak District are now home, Josh continues to photograph weddings and elopements in the Lake District and all over the UK. He still feels deeply connected to the Lakes — so much so that he has them tattooed on his arm — but he’s equally excited to explore the rugged landscapes and creative communities in and around Sheffield.

Josh’s philosophy resonates with a growing number of couples who want their wedding day documented rather than directed — couples who crave images that reflect who they really are, not what tradition says they should be.

From the uncle snoozing in the corner to the champagne-fuelled dance-floor chaos, Josh captures it all, weaving every unexpected moment into a timeless narrative.

“It’s about creating perfect memories for you and future generations to enjoy,” he says. “Authentic, relaxed storytelling photography with fine art feels — that’s what I’m about.”