White Ribbon UK: “Adolescence isn’t a show to be shown in school – it’s a wake-up call for parents, educators and Government”

Lynne Elliot, CEO of White Ribbon UK

White Ribbon UK, the leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls, based in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, has reacted to the recent news that the Netflix show Adolescence will be shown in schools, emphasising that the programme “is not a show for young people to watch at school. It is a wake-up call for parents and adults across the country.”

While Adolescence has sparked debate in classrooms and communities, White Ribbon UK has come out to outline a clear message: this is not a show for young people to passively consume in schools. Rather, the charity emphasises that it should be seen as a rallying cry for parents, educators and policymakers to confront the toxic cultures and harmful gender stereotypes that continue to shape the lives of teenagers.

Explaining the charity’s stance, Lynne Elliot, CEO of White Ribbon UK, said: “Adolescence, the Netflix drama, is not a show for young people to watch at school. It is a wake-up call for parents and adults across the country. It shines a brutal light on the pressures boys and girls face every day, forced to fit into society’s narrow stereotypes of the “ideal” man or woman. Its power lies in showing us how wide ranging and accumulative the negative influences on teenagers are and how alone they are in dealing with them.”

Lynne added: “Writer Jack Thorne said he wanted to illustrate not just the influence of the incel culture but also of parents, school and friends.”

The drama highlights the impact of incel culture, the failure of adult support systems and the dangerous societal expectations that push young people into rigid gender roles.

In the wake of the show, White Ribbon UK is calling on the Government to take meaningful action – not knee-jerk responses. This includes:

Stronger regulation to tackle online harms, particularly content that promotes misogyny and violence.

A comprehensive, whole-school approach to gender equality education and healthy relationships.

Dedicated resources and training for teachers, parents and carers to support young people in navigating these issues.

Lynne continued: “The show doesn’t offer any solutions, but surely where we must look for them lies in tackling those four influences Thorne is highlighting. We need to respond to the issues that play out in the programme with a comprehensive plan and not a knee-jerk reaction.”

She concluded, saying: “The Government needs to tackle online harms and to develop comprehensive whole school support to address this properly, including resources for teachers and parents. Adolescence is not a stand-alone educational piece and although it is likely that young people will recognise all the issues raised, it is unlikely they hold the power to change any of them without adult support.”

For more information on White Ribbon, please visit www.whiteribbon.org.uk/